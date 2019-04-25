Hulu Releases New ‘Catch-22’ Trailer

Hulu has dropped a new “Catch-22” trailer, and it looks awesome.

The plot of the mini-series based on the famous book, according to the streaming services’s description, is as follows:

Christopher Abbott is Yossarian, a bombardier, whose frantic obsession every time he goes up on a mission is “to come down alive”. His odds of success at such a simple aim keep getting worse, because Colonel Cathcart (Kyle Chandler) keeps raising the number of missions the men have to fly. More than the retreating Germans, the real enemy for Yossarian and his rag-tag bunch of friends is the bureaucracy of the military, inverting logic at every turn. The pinnacle of this is Catch-22, a military by-law which states that if you fly your missions, you’re crazy, and don’t have to fly them; all you have to do is ask. But if you as not to, then you’re sane, and so you have to fly them.

Judging from the new trailer, the George Clooney and Kyle Chandler mini-series is going to be absolutely epic. Give it a watch below: (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For Hulu’s ‘Catch–22‘ Mini-Series)

For those of you who might not have seen the first trailer yet, you can also see that one below:

“Catch-22” looks absolutely awesome to me, and I don’t care what any of you say. I never read the book, but the trailers make the mini-series look incredible.

Kyle Chandler is one of the most talented men in all of Hollywood. The dude just makes hit after hit. What are you doing with your life if you haven’t seen “Bloodline,” “Friday Night Lights” or anything else he’s done?

I will watch absolutely anything he’s in, and that now includes “Catch-22.” A mini-series about pilots flying bombing raids in WWII and trying to get out of them with some comedy mixed in?

Yeah, you can go ahead and put me down as interested right now. We can catch it on Hulu May 17. It looks like it’s going to be great.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.