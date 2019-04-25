Superstar Pitbull Tells ‘View’: ‘Mexico Is Not Crossing The Border. The Border Crossed Mexico’

Pitbull said this country was “built by immigrants” and the” truth,” is that “Mexico is not crossing the border. The border crossed Mexico.”

The comments came Thursday on “The View” after co-host Sunny Hostin asked the 38-year-old rapper his impression “as a first generation Cuban-American” of the “immigration crisis in this country.” (RELATED: Rapper Pitbull Brings Club-Rap, Smooth Style To National Charter School Conference)

“As far as immigration, guys, we’re the United States of America, not the divided states of America,” Pitbull — whose real name is Armando Perez — explained. “This country was built by immigrants. You know, if we are going to talk about the ones who were here first, then we have to talk about the Native Americans.” (RELATED: Pitbull Praises Jeb Bush For ‘Slick’ One-Liner)

“And me being a Cuban-American, first generation Cuban-American, my family, that’s one thing that was always embedded into me,” he added. ”’We already did it for you. You were born here. Now, if you don’t take advantage of this country after what we’ve been through’ … they were like you have to take full advantage of this country.”

Pitbull continued, “Now, with that said, how do I feel about that? I mean If really we do our history — this is the truth, by the way. Mexico is not crossing the border. The border crossed Mexico.”

The comments were met by a round of applause.

“If we’re going to talk what it is, that’s why you have cities like Los Angeles, San Antonio, El Paso, Las Vegas, San Diego. Sounds like Spanish words to me or names I would say,” the rapper shared. “It goes to show you somebody was here before.”

“Either or, guys we all bleed the same blood and we all breathe the same air, we all put our pants on one leg at a time,” he added. “And when we start figuring that out is when we can really understand that we’re really not that different. We’re really more similar than we believe.”

“I think you should run for president,” Joy Behar interjected.

“No, I won’t,” Pitbull answered.

“This sounds like a political stump speech,” Meghan McCain replied. “In a great way. It’s very inspirational and positive.”

“I’m a Cuban American, me being Cuban-American I was already born politically incorrect,” Pitbull said.

“Whatever you’re selling, I’m captivated,” McCain added. “So by all means.”