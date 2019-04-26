Biden: ‘Not One Single Whisper Of Scandal’ During Obama Administration

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that he was very proud he and President Barack Obama had never experienced a “single whisper of scandal” during a Friday interview on “The View.”

“I’m incredibly proud to have served with him,” Biden said. “The thing I’m proudest of is we were each in a different part of the country and we were each talking to groups of people that were being televised. Purely coincidentally we said the same thing. We were asked what are you proudest of from your administration? You know what I said — he said the same thing as I did. No one single whisper of scandal. That’s because of Barack Obama.”

The Daily Caller has reported on multiple scandals during the Obama years in the White House that included paying the Iranian government millions in secret cash, allegations that Obama Department of Justice officials attempted to hack Sharyl Attkisson’s personal devices, as well as a scandal that involved the Internal Revenue Service’s alleged targeting of conservative groups.

It’s possible Biden was just talking about his own experience during the eight years his administration held office, in which case he’d be ignoring one very recent scandal. Biden is facing accusations from at least one individual of inappropriate touching and other unwanted actions, something the potential presidential candidate vehemently denies. (RELATED: Joe Biden Responds To #MeToo Allegations)

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention,” Biden said in a statement at the time, according to The Associated Press.

Former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores asserted that she raised the accusations now due to the fact that Biden was considering running for president in 2020.

“The reason why we’re having these conversations about Vice President Joe Biden is because he’s considering running for president,” Flores told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Biden officially announced his candidacy for the presidency early Thursday morning, taking the time to attack President Donald Trump for his response to the 2015 violence in Charlottesville.

“We are in the battle for the soul of this nation,” he said in the video announcement. “If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation. And I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”

The former vice president was officially endorsed by Democratic Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Doug Jones of Alabama within hours of his announcement.