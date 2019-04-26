Harvard Study Determines The Quarterback Is The Most Important Part Of A Football Team

Harvard may have conducted the greatest study in the history of sports.

According to this groundbreaking study published in Harvard Biz Review, quarterbacks are the most important part of a football team.

Yes, after the sport being around for more than 100 years, we finally know who is the most important guy. Who would have ever guessed we’d find such a development? You honestly mean to tell me Tom Brady is more important than the long snapper?

I’m stunned, stunned I tell you, to find out Matthew Stafford is more important to the Lions success than the punter or an easily replaced coach. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Draft Iowa Tight End T.J. Hockenson 8th Overall)

This is such stunning news. I can’t believe it’s not currently leading the news cycle on ESPN. Has the biggest network in all of sports not heard the massive update? What are they doing?

Stop talking about the draft and start talking about the revelation of a quarterback’s value compared to everybody else.

Okay, have I poured enough sarcasm on you all yet for it to be dripping through your computer? I’m glad to know the people at Harvard stopped trying to cure cancer to let us know how important quarterbacks are.

I never would have done it without them. Nice job, guys! Time well spent. Now I realize Aaron Rodgers is more important than the backup safety on the Packers. My life is changed forever.

