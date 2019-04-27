Joe Biden’s Fundraising In First 24 Hours Beat Elizabeth Warren’s First Quarter — She’s Using That To Raise More

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren used former Vice President Joe Biden’s dramatic first-day fundraising to attack him in her own fundraising email.

“We don’t have to match other candidates dollar for dollar, but with 20 people in the race, we do need to do everything we can to keep up,” her email read, citing a tweet from Politico national correspondent Natasha Korecki. (RELATED: Symone Sanders Said Dems Don’t Need White People To Lead. She Went To Work For Joe Biden)

“That’s more than @ewarren raised in all of Q1,” Korecki tweeted.

Warren’s email continued, turning the attack on Biden by suggesting that he was in the pocket of the big donors she had eschewed for a more “grassroots” campaign and pointing out that the former Delaware senator already had ties to Comcast — the parent company of NBC and MSNBC.

How did Joe Biden raise so much money in one day? Well, it helps that he hosted a swanky private fundraiser for wealthy donors at the home of the guy who runs Comcast’s lobbying shop.

Korecki noted later in the same thread that Biden’s total surpassed the amounts raised by independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ($5.9 million) and former Democratic Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke ($6.1 million).

