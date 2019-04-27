Tom Brady Posts Video On Instagram Of Himself Throwing A Strike To Julian Edelman

Tom Brady appears to already be in midseason form.

The six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots posted a video on Twitter Saturday of himself throwing an absolute dart to teammate Julian Edelman.

Despite the fact the ball appeared to be nearly perfect, Brady captioned the video, “Ball was a yard short. #RoomForImprovement.” (RELATED: Twitter Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Retiring From The NFL)

It’s such a cocky caption you have to respect it. Watch the impressive deep ball below.

It’s only April and Brady is out here looking like it’s December of next season. If this is the type of shape he’s in with months to go before taking a snap in a real game, then I pity defensive coordinators around the league.

The man just doesn’t rest, and that’s the reason he has six Super Bowl rings. Champions don’t take days off.

Champions don’t rebuild. They reload. Most NFL guys just wanna relax in the offseason. Clearly, Brady and his number one receiver have different plans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 24, 2019 at 8:09am PDT

It’s going to be fascinating to see what the Patriots do this season. Gronk isn’t around anymore, and they’ll need to find a way to replace his chunk of offensive production.

If the video above is an indication of things to come, Patriots fans are in for a very fun season.