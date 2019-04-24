Tom Brady Leads NFL Merchandise Sales, Dak Prescott Is Second

Tom Brady moves more merchandise than any player in the NFL, but number two on the list might surprise you.

The top selling players, according to information from the NFLPA, are as follows:

Tom Brady Dak Prescott Carson Wentz Ezekiel Elliott Patrick Mahomes Saquon Barkley Aaron Rodgers Deshaun Watson Khalil Mack Drew Brees

Tom Brady being number one overall isn’t surprising at all. The man has won six Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots.

He’s a proven winner, has fans all over the world, and just seems like a legit dude. That makes perfect sense. The man is a champion and people want to emulate his success.

View this post on Instagram @nfl, I’m ready, anyone want to run it back? A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 24, 2019 at 8:09am PDT

Having said all of that, what is Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott doing at number two? What has he won? Sure, he’s the face of the most valuable sports franchise on the planet, but he doesn’t have a single ring. Not one!

I’m confused as to why he’d be ahead of guys like Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Wentz or Russell Wilson, who isn’t even in the top 10. That doesn’t make sense at all. (RELATED: Russell Wilson Agree s To $140 Million Extension With The Seahawks, Gets $65 Million Signing Bonus)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Dec 3, 2018 at 10:35am PST

There’s no reason for somebody without a championship to be that high. On top of that, I’d argue he’s a good but not great gunslinger.

He certainly hasn’t done enough to be considered elite.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the list, and if you’re surprised by any of the positions. I feel bad for my guys Wilson and Matthew Stafford.

You’d think those two have done more than enough to be top 10 guys. The world is a crazy place.