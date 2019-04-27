Trump: ‘Our Love For America Will Always Be Stronger Than A Corrupt Thirst For Power’

President Donald Trump reassured critics at a Saturday rally in Wisconsin, saying that he had no intention of trying to hold onto the presidency after his second term.

“Our love for America will always be stronger than a corrupt thirst for power,” he said, promising to leave the country stronger than he found it.

WATCH:

The president addressed a number of topics in a wide-ranging speech to a raucous crowd in Green Bay, touching on several trade deals that he felt had been bad for the United States.

“Nobody ever even talked about we lose $75 billion a year,” Trump complained. “Japan as an example, sells us their cars. The cars come in. No tax. They don’t take our cars. Other than that, it’s a very fair deal.”

“So they sell cars, we sell practically nothing,” he continued. “That’s how we have these massive imbalances with so many countries.”

The president went on to lament a $375 billion deficit annually with China, asking, “Who the Hell wants — who made these deals?”

Trump then brought up his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, although he noted that many of the deals predated even him. “Honestly, in all fairness to Obama, this was him, but this was before Obama, a long time before Obama. This has been going on for a long time.”

Promising to make better deals, Trump argued that America had to stop allowing other countries to raid the “piggy bank.”

“We’re the piggy bank that everybody’s robbing,” he said. “We’re the ones, we’re the piggy bank that everybody is stealing from and robbing and taking advantage of.”

But then Trump shifted the topic, addressing those who have warned that he might stand in the way of a free and fair election once his second term was up — or refuse to leave office if he fails to win re-election in 2020. (RELATED: Trump Tweets ‘Dark Knight’ Themed Re-Election Video)

“No matter how hard they try to stop us, they can’t because our love for America will always be stronger than a corrupt thirst for power,” he said. “I don’t — I tell you what, people say, oh, he wants to take over the country, he wants to extend … they don’t believe I’m leaving in six years.”

“I promise at the end of six years,” he concluded. “I’ll be very happy, but you’re going to be left with the strongest country you’ve ever had, I promise you.”

Follow Virginia on Twitter