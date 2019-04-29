600,000 People Reportedly Attended The NFL Draft In Nashville, Tennessee

The NFL draft apparently had a massive attendance number when it was held in Nashville, Tennessee.

The league puts the number at 600,000 people from the start of the draft Thursday through the conclusion Saturday, according to the Tennessean. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Cardinals (@azcardinals) on Apr 25, 2019 at 7:48pm PDT

It’s absurd how popular the NFL draft has become. Over half a million people traveled to Nashville for the major three day event!

That’s more people than the population of most U.S. cities. It’s just an absurd number, and it goes to show how popular football is in this country.

The draft draws hundreds of thousands of people. You know the league is doing something right when events not featuring games draw such absurd numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Apr 25, 2019 at 6:26pm PDT

Nashville also seems like the perfect city for the NFL to host the event in. It’s a party city, it’s all about country music and I’ve heard the bar scene is unreal.

That’s more than enough for me to believe it should be hosted there on a regular basis going forward. You know it’s a win for American whenever beer, country music and football come together.

There’s plenty to criticize the NFL over. I’m harped on the league more than most, but there’s no question what it has turned the draft into is spectacular.

If it’s in Nashville again, I might have to fly down there with a crew. It looked fun as all hell on TV.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter