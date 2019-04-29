Hailey Bieber Hits Back At Critics Who Said She Got ‘Too Tan’ During Vacation

Supermodel Hailey Bieber hit back at critics Sunday who claimed that she was looking “too tan” in pictures from her vacation with husband Justin Bieber.

The 22-year-old didn’t hold back and blasted people on her Instagram stories who suggested that she had gotten a bit too much sun when the celebrity duo went on vacation in the Bahamas recently, per Fox News Monday.

“So today the internet is mad at me for getting too tan!!!!! Shoot!!!!” Hailey wrote, along with a selfie. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“I’ll do my best not to get so much sun next time I’m on vacation,” she added. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

This also comes after reports surfaced over the weekend that her husband, 25-year-old Bieber, had recently revealed his search history accidentally, which included a video of a Coachella performance featuring his ex Selena Gomez, per People magazine.

While the supermodel didn’t exactly address the matter, she did post a series of tweets about people being “cruel” on social media.

“I wish people didn’t have to be so cruel on social media,” Hailey tweeted. “People are awful to you, and then wonder why you get defensive?”

“I just wish people knew my heart,” she added in a second post.

As previously reported, Hailey and Justin surprised fans when they got engaged and quickly tied the knot last year. It all happened only months after the “Baby” hitmaker had broken up with Gomez.