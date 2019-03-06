Hailey Bieber Says She In Modeling To ‘Represent Jesus’ In The Industry

Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, said that despite the fact her job as a model is about her “body and face and vanity,” she’s in the industry to “represent Jesus.”

“I obviously believe in modesty but a big part of my job is body and face and vanity and that is the whole premise of what I do, so it’s actually really difficult to try to be like, ‘this is what I do for my job but on Sunday I’m in church and that’s a real thing for me and that’s a real lifestyle for me and Jesus is a real thing for me,’ without it looking like I’m compromising everything,” the 22-year-old model shared during an episode of “NOW with Natalie on the Hillsong channel, according to Fox News on Wednesday.

“At the end of the day, people don’t care who you are,” she added about being in the business and being the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“They don’t care who your family is,” Bieber continued. “They don’t care where you came from because there’s always going to be someone that’s prettier and cooler and there’s going to be the next one coming up every week basically.”

“I think the biggest thing I’ve struggled with is I compare myself to people a lot,” the supermodel admitted, while sharing that she knows when modeling her look is “fabricated.” So, she tries to be more real on her Instagram and show her “real, funny goofy side.”

At one point, Bieber, who attends Hillsong church with her new husband Justin Bieber, also shared that when she starts to wonder if she’s enough, she reminds herself “you’re enough because God created you.” (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

“I think that the bigger purpose behind it [modeling] is for me to be a light in this place,” the model explained. “And I’m here to represent Jesus through me for other people — for His will to be done.”