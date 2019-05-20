19.3 Million People Watched ‘Game Of Thrones’ Series Finale Sunday Night

A staggering amount of people tuned in Sunday night for the series finale of “Game of Thrones” on HBO.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 13.6 million people watched the initial airing on HBO, and the number shot up to 19.3 million once HBOGO and HBO NOW streaming data was included. All the numbers are a record for the hit HBO show. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Despite the fact the episode was an absolute disaster, I’m not surprised the viewership numbers were so astronomically high.

Again, the episode was trash. It was trash from the moment Daenerys died right through the credits. I wish I didn’t hate it as much as I did, but I can’t change the facts. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Series Finale ‘The Iron Throne’ Is A Massive Disappointment)

Despite all that, it was still arguably the most highly-anticipated and hyped episode of television in my life. Give it a few more weeks and I promise you all the 19.3 million number will be dwarfed by the final data.

People love (or loved) “Game of Thrones” going into Sunday night, and I think we all knew people were going to show up and show out to find out how the epic saga would end.

We found out, and it sucked.

I wish I could take away the pain these millions and millions of people around the world feel. I wish I could. I wish I could be the savior fans around the globe are desperate for today, but I can’t be.

HBO lifted us all up, and then crushed us with the series finale.

It’s time to bury the disaster that was Sunday night and not think about it anymore.

