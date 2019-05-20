Beto Would ‘Absolutely’ Do A Fox News Town Hall

Former Texas Rep. and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke told reporters in Iowa on Monday that he would “absolutely” do a town hall on Fox News.

“Absolutely,” O’Rourke said regarding his willingness to appear on the network, according to Politico.

He added, “This campaign is about going to where people are, and you see that physically in where I show up. But it also has to be in those channels or those social media streams where people get their news and their information. That also includes Fox.” (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Paid His And His Wife’s Company $110,000 In Campaign Funds)

Fox News has hosted three presidential town halls this election so far, with Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The audience for Sanders’ town hall, 2.6 million people, ranks first among presidential town halls this election cycle on any of the cable networks. Klobuchar’s town hall had 1.6 million viewers good for third. Buttigieg’s town hall, which took place on Sunday, only had an audience of 1.1 million, but the day of the week likely played a role.

They also have a town hall scheduled with New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for June 2.

Not every Democrat has plans to go on the network. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren declined an invite last week, tweeting that, “Fox News balances a mix of bigotry, racism, and outright lies with enough legit journalism to make the claim to advertisers that it’s a reputable news outlet. It’s all about dragging in ad money — big ad money.”

O’Rourke has a town hall on CNN scheduled for Tuesday.

