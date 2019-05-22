Anonymous Coach Says Tua Tagovailoa Needs To ‘Humble Himself’

An anonymous coach reportedly ripped superstar Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with some pretty bold comments.

The man who likely coaches a team that’s not nearly as good as Alabama made the comments to Lindy’s Sports for its college football preview magazine, but did not have the guts to put his name behind it. (RELATED: AP Announces Tua Tagovailoa As SEC Offensive Player Of The Year)

“I think Tua needs to humble himself,” the coach said, according to 247 sports. “I think he did some bad things in the bowl game that cost the team because he put himself ahead of the team. He needs to understand Alabama won national championships by playing great defense and special teams and not beating itself. In the national championship game, the quarterback play was atrocious, and some would say the play-calling, too.”

If this coach felt so strongly about Tua’s supposed lack of humility, why didn’t he put his name behind his statement?

It’s also ridiculous to say that Tua’s play is what cost Alabama the national championship. Tua didn’t play his best game, but the reason Alabama was run off the field was because the Crimson Tide defense couldn’t get a stop. In fact, this past year’s defense was probably the worst Alabama defense I’ve seen in a decade.

Let us not also forget that Tua has already won a national championship, leading a historic comeback over Georgia in 2018, and winning the game’s MVP.

Whoever this coach is should be ashamed of himself for making such incendiary comments without having the courage to put his name behind them.

Follow William Davis on Twitter