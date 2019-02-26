Celebrating 2nd And 26 On Feb. 26

Feb. 26 is the greatest day of the year.

The reason that 2-26 is such a special day in American history is it because it reminds us of the most iconic play in American sports. In overtime of the 2017 College Football National Playoff Championship game, Alabama freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a perfect spiral to Crimson Tide freshman receiver Devonta Smith that won the title for Alabama over Georgia. The down: 2nd and 26. (RELATED: AP Announces Tua Tagovailoa As SEC Offensive Player Of The Year)

Now, Alabama has had many great moments during the Nick Saban era. For the last dozen years, Tuscaloosa, Alabama has been home to the greatest dynasty in the history of sports.

But, nothing will ever compare to the way that I felt on that day. I was in a Tuscaloosa bar having basically given up on the game after Tua had taken a massive sack on the first drive of the game to set up the fateful down. It was so unexpected, which is what made it so great. (RELATED: Georgia Loses To Alabama After One Of The Dumbest Play Calls In Football History)

2/26 is 2nd and 26 Day???????????? pic.twitter.com/m4pPjhzZr9 — CFB Memes + News (@CFBMemes_) February 26, 2019



There will be more plays, more touchdowns and more games, but nothing will ever top 2nd and 26. That’s what makes today the greatest day of the year.

How are you celebrating?

Follow William Davis on Twitter