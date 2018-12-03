AP Announces Tua Tagovailoa As SEC Offensive Player Of The Year

The Associated Press just announced their selection for the AP SEC offensive player of the year, and the winner should come as no surprise.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named as this season’s winner on Monday. (RELATED: Here Are The Latest Heisman Odds. One Player Is Way Ahead)

Tua clearly had the best season of any player in the SEC. The sophomore quarterback passed for a school-record 37 touchdowns and 3,353 yards.

Despite a poor performance in Saturday’s SEC championship game, it’s important to remember that the Crimson Tide quarterback was the toast of college football during the regular season, leading Alabama to a 12-0 record while winning each game by three or more touchdowns.

AP clearly didn’t let one injury-plagued game cloud their perspective on a historic season, and Heisman voters shouldn’t either.

As for Tua’s health, the Alabama quarterback has a high ankle sprain and will need surgery. It should not, however, affect his availability for Alabama’s college football playoff game against Oklahoma.

Thank you all for the prayers ???????? !! Great team win tonight. Time to get better and get ready for the next one! #1COR2:9 #SECCHAMPS — Tua. T ???????? (@Tuaamann) December 2, 2018



The fact that Tua was able to win this honor while playing nearly half the season with an ankle injury proves what a truly special player he is. The fact that he still has another year left at Alabama should have SEC fans shaking in their boots.

