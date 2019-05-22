John Hickenlooper Rolls Out Gun Control Wish List

Your first name

Former Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, a 2020 hopeful, released a list of proposed gun measures Tuesday, including national gun licenses with safety training requirements.

Hickenlooper published his plan, which includes initiatives proposed by fellow 2020 Democratic candidates, such as federal gun licensing, bans on AR-style weapons, magazine capacity limits, universal background checks and “red flag” gun confiscation.

“The number of deaths per year from firearms in our nation has surged to 39,773, the highest figure in the 50 years that this data has been collected,” Hickenlooper wrote in his statement.

“Gun violence in our nation is a public health epidemic that requires an urgent and comprehensive set of national strategies.”

We beat the @NRA in CO, and we can do it nationally. Here’s my plan to prevent gun violence: https://t.co/1EIM0RWNpC ✔️ Gun licensing standard

✔️ Raise purchase age to 21

✔️ Universal background checks

✔️ Ban weapons of war

✔️ Magazine limits

✔️ Fund CDC research on gun violence — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) May 22, 2019

His proposal distinguishes itself by raising the minimum gun purchasing age to 21, and includes mental health services for school children in order to identify potential threats. (RELATED: Washington State Toughens Gun Laws, Bans ‘Ghost Guns’)

Hickenlooper was governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019, during which time he signed various gun control measures into law, including universal background checks and “high capacity” magazine bans, according to Colorado Public Radio.

One of nearly two dozen other Democrats who have announced White House bids, Hickenlooper is considered a moderate Democrat. He announced his candidacy March 4.

