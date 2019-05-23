247Sports Lists USF Opener As A Potential Trap Game For Wisconsin

247Sports thinks the Wisconsin Badgers might be in trouble Week 1 against South Florida.

The Badgers will take the field August 30 against the Bulls, and I couldn’t be more excited. It’s time to wash the slate clean, win some games, and remind the world who we are. Unfortunately, 247Sports thinks my squad might be in a bit of trouble.

247Sports wrote the following about the match-up:

If Wisconsin decides to ride with true freshman Graham Mertz, then this will not be an easy debut on the road in oppressive heat. USF was a bowl team last year and won 10 games in Charlie Strong’s first season in charge. Regardless of quarterback, this is not an easy road trip to start the season.

Puke. A trap game? A trap game down in Tampa? Give me a break. We’re going to show up and show out against the Bulls. (RELATED: Will Jack Coan Or Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers?)

Trap game? There’s a better chance I’m a billionaire by August than the Bulls beat the Badgers. It’s just not going to happen. You can wish all you want, but you can’t fight fate!

We’re rolling in with Graham Mertz or Jack Coan under center (let’s hope Mertz), Jonathan Taylor running the rock, and Paul Chryst running the shots.

You think just because it’s warm we’re not going to stomp all over the Bulls? What if we just canceled WWII because it got a little hot out? That would have been a gigantic mistake, and it’d be an equal mistake to think Wisconsin will start the season 0-1.

Let’s hope we ride with Mertz under center. If he’s ready to roll, then let’s roll. The young man has a cannon for an arm and we didn’t bring him in so he could sit the bench. He’s in Madison so we can start winning titles.

Buckle up gentlemen, we’re under 100 days from battle, and it’s going to be an awesome ride.

