Aaron Rodgers Fails At Chugging A Beer While Matthew Stafford Chugs One In Epic Fashion

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs to work on his beer-chugging skills.

During the Bucks' Game 5 loss to the Raptors Thursday night, Rodgers tried to chug a beer while sitting next to the owner's smoke-show daughter, Mallory Edens.

It didn't go well. The Super Bowl-winning passer struggled mightily to get his ice cold beverage down. As one of my friends put it, he was so bad there might be an arrest warrant out for him at this point in the state of Wisconsin.

Watch his pathetic display of drinking ability below.

Aaron Rodgers is no match for David Bakhtiari when it comes to chugging beer (via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/A2dVANd0Vl — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2019

You know who didn't struggle to chug a beer in response? My quarterback, Matthew Stafford. The Lions gunslinger's wife posted a video afterward of Stafford absolutely housing a beer.

View this post on Instagram #kingofthenorth A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on May 23, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

If you're a Packers fan (luckily, I'm not), you have to be demanding Rodgers resignation from the team or for management to cut him.

You can't have a quarterback who struggles to drink a beer. You just can't. It sets the wrong tone, and it's really just a bad look. Should he be arrested as one man suggested? I'm not going to argue for that line of attack, but I understand why some might.

We didn’t invade Europe so that we could return to find out pro QBs lacked proper chugging skills. No, we went to the moon and dominated the world so we could remind everybody Americans are the best, and that involves elite chugging skills.

Stafford has that skill in spades. Rodgers clearly doesn’t.

Of course, is anybody really surprised Matthew Stafford doesn’t struggle to hammer beers? The man is the biggest bro on the planet.

I’d be shocked if he didn’t know how to suck down cold brews like a pro.

Good luck to all the Packers fans out there who had to find out last night their quarterback doesn’t know how to drink beer. Must be a tough pill to swallow.

Luckily, that’s not a problem I have to deal with. For once, life as a Lions fan is pretty easy.