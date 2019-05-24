Chip Roy Responds After Ted Lieu Says ‘We Think You Suck’ Over Disaster Vote

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy responded to Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu on Friday after Lieu accused the Texas congressman of harming Americans who were impacted by disasters solely to make a political point.

“Dear [Chip Roy] Hey man, why are you hurting disaster victims to make a point about congressional procedure?” Lieu asked on Twitter. “Do you feel all mighty [and] powerful that you stopped a bipartisan disaster relief bill?”

“On behalf of disaster victims in my district [and] across the US, we think you suck,” Lieu added.

Roy temporarily derailed a $19.1 billion disaster relief package hours earlier by objecting to a unanimous consent vote — the objection did not block the legislation, but rather required the House to vote on the measure through a roll call.

At the time, Roy explained if he did not object, “Congress will have passed into law a bill that spends $19 billion of taxpayer money without members of Congress being present in our nation’s capital to vote on it.”

He further noted the legislation “includes nothing to address the clear national emergency and humanitarian crisis we have at our southern border.” (RELATED: Chip Roy Slams Mitch McConnell Over Proposal To Bust Spending Caps)

“Ah. I guess this is how our debate looks,” Roy responded to Lieu’s attack.

“Ted, my position is simply that we should vote,” he continued. “I would have voted no because of lack of border security support (which you [and] your colleagues continue to block) [and] because it’s not offset. But we should vote.”

Despite some of the backlash Roy received, he was largely commended by conservatives for taking a principled stand on the federal debt. (RELATED: Chip Roy Turns Tables On Democrats: ‘They Have Blood On Their Hands’ On The Border)

Roy has been an outspoken opponent of the increasing government deficit and has urged Congress to act on reducing discretionary and mandatory spending. He has also sounded the alarm on America’s immigration crisis and urgent need for security along the U.S.-Mexico border.

