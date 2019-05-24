Melania Wows In Striking White Print Dress Ahead Of Trip To Japan

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Friday when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous white print dress at the White House ahead of her trip to Tokyo.

The first lady looked just as terrific as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up white collared dress with a colorful graphic print pattern that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump ahead of their three-day trip to Japan. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a brown belt and navy blue high heels with a red bottom. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

Despite the windy conditions, FLOTUS truly shined in the fun spring look. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

On Thursday, the first lady and Trump made a surprise visit to Arlington National Cemetery to place flags on the graves of soldiers and pay their respects ahead of Memorial Day.

“Honored to be at @ArlingtonNatl today & take part in #FlagsIn to remember our fallen heroes. God Bless our military, their families & God Bless our great Nation! @USArmyOldGuard,” Melania captioned her post on Instagram, along with a few pictures from the visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on May 23, 2019 at 12:55pm PDT

