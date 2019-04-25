Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady

It’s Melania Trump’s birthday on Friday.

In honor of our stunning first lady’s day, we took a look back and found her most memorable and jaw-dropping looks since President Donald Trump was sworn in to office And there truly have been so many of them.

Over the last two years, our always gorgeous FLOTUS has continuously impressed and wowed people all over the world with her incredible fashion sense, grace and style.

Whether she was joining President Trump and other leaders in places like Beijing or welcoming leaders like South Korea President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook. to the White House, she is always a terrific example time of the greatness of America.

During her time as first lady, she has also made children her focus after launching her "Be Best" initiative last May which focuses on helping kids become "happy and productive adults who contribute positively to society and to their global communities."

Most recently, she joined second lady Karen Pence for a trip to Fort Bragg where they thanked military members and their families for all they do for our country.

When one of the students asked Melania if she would want to serve again as first lady, she didn't hesitate to answer yes and called it a "great honor."

On top of all that, she truly shines no matter what the occasion. Most recently, FLOTUS got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a beautiful white and black polka dot dress on her way to the annual RX Drug Abuse and Opioid Summit with the president.

You can bet that look along with numerous others made our list. Here’s to hoping this is her greatest year yet. Happy Birthday, Melania!