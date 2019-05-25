Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Retires From The NFL

Adam “Pacman” Jones is officially done playing pro football after entering the league back in 2005.

Jones stated in part on Instagram Friday, “I stand tall & proud as I announce, that this beautiful life changing ride that I have been on in the National Football League has come to an end, I’m officially hanging my cleats up, with no regrets!” (RELATED: Pacman Jones Allegedly Cussed Out Police Officers, Called Them ‘Crackers’)

You can read his entire announcement below.

First off, I think everybody agrees Pacman had a solid career during his playing days for the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals, and briefly the Broncos. He also made north of $39 million during his career. That’s not bad at all.

However, I don’t think the former star defensive back is done with the NFL. I think the league is done with him. He’s 35 years old and coming off a recent arrest at casino in Indiana. Was there any team actually interested in signing him?

I highly-doubt it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Jones (@realpacman24) on May 24, 2019 at 11:20am PDT

He might have had a very impressive run in the NFL and made it a hell of a lot longer than most players. He entered the league nearly a decade and a half ago and is hanging it up in the summer of 2019. There’s no question that’s an impressive career.

However, he’ll always be remembered as a player plagued by issues and being a bit dirty. Pacman once got suspended for an entire season for his off-the-field conduct! That’s incredibly rare in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Jones (@realpacman24) on Feb 21, 2019 at 6:40am PST

If he saved his money, then he should be fine for a long time. No matter what happens, Pacman Jones will always be remembered as a character in the history of the NFL.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter