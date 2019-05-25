Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Retires From The NFL
Adam “Pacman” Jones is officially done playing pro football after entering the league back in 2005.
Jones stated in part on Instagram Friday, “I stand tall & proud as I announce, that this beautiful life changing ride that I have been on in the National Football League has come to an end, I’m officially hanging my cleats up, with no regrets!” (RELATED: Pacman Jones Allegedly Cussed Out Police Officers, Called Them ‘Crackers’)
You can read his entire announcement below.
How do I start my next chapter, well, I start by first turning the page and closing out one of the most thrilling chapters of my life. A chapter that started as just a dream from a kid from Boatrock. A dream that became a reality with the blessings of God Almighty ,hard work, the dedication to not give up and a village of prayer warriors surrounding me. I stand tall & proud as I announce, that this beautiful life changing ride that I have been on in the National Football League has come to an end, I’m officially hanging my cleats up, with no regrets! How can I not be proud, 13 years in the game man, hell, I sometimes can’t believe it, but its real. I will forever be grateful for having the opportunity to do what I love for so many years, we climbed through the mud to get here , we broke barriers , we cried, we laughed , we broke cycles , we broke records, we fell, but got the fuck back up, we lost some & double down and won the rest, we did what they said couldn’t be done, and I say we because with my family, my supporters, & my Almighty , we built this chapter of the story together. I will forever love this game, and it’s a blessing to know the game loved me, real shit. I appreciate & thank everyone who played a role in my career. Every organization & coach I was blessed to play for, I am forever grateful for the opportunity’s & memories. My teammates , my brothers, I thank you, we had a fucking ball. It was a honor to take the field with you all, we left our stain out there together. To every coach that played a part in molding me into the athlete that I am, you’ll never be forgotten. Coach Allen, Coach Gibby, Coach Fisher, Zim, Hugh, PG it was a honor to play for some of the best to do it. Primetime thank you for your love & knowledge brother, Jerry Jones thank you for teaching me the business side of this game, Dave my brother you know what it is for life. Coach Lewis & Mr.Brown there will never be enough words to express how much love I got for you guys. Each of you, got to know the real me, you allowed me to be me , on my good days & bad, you had my back. You all showed me and my family, that love & loyalty does exist in this business ,
First off, I think everybody agrees Pacman had a solid career during his playing days for the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals, and briefly the Broncos. He also made north of $39 million during his career. That’s not bad at all.
However, I don’t think the former star defensive back is done with the NFL. I think the league is done with him. He’s 35 years old and coming off a recent arrest at casino in Indiana. Was there any team actually interested in signing him?
I highly-doubt it.
He might have had a very impressive run in the NFL and made it a hell of a lot longer than most players. He entered the league nearly a decade and a half ago and is hanging it up in the summer of 2019. There’s no question that’s an impressive career.
However, he’ll always be remembered as a player plagued by issues and being a bit dirty. Pacman once got suspended for an entire season for his off-the-field conduct! That’s incredibly rare in the NFL.
If he saved his money, then he should be fine for a long time. No matter what happens, Pacman Jones will always be remembered as a character in the history of the NFL.