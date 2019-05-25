Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Retires From The NFL

David Hookstead | Reporter

Adam “Pacman” Jones is officially done playing pro football after entering the league back in 2005.

Jones stated in part on Instagram Friday, “I stand tall & proud as I announce,  that this beautiful life changing ride that I have been on in the National Football League has come to an end, I’m officially hanging my cleats up, with no regrets!” (RELATED: Pacman Jones Allegedly Cussed Out Police Officers, Called Them ‘Crackers’)

You can read his entire announcement below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

How do I start my next chapter, well, I start by first turning the page and closing out one of the most thrilling chapters of my life. A chapter that started as just a dream from a kid from Boatrock. A dream that became a reality with the blessings of God Almighty ,hard work, the dedication to not give up and a village of prayer warriors surrounding me. I stand tall & proud as I announce,  that this beautiful life changing ride that I have been on in the National Football League has come to an end, I’m officially hanging my cleats up, with no regrets! How can I not be proud, 13 years in the game man, hell, I sometimes can’t believe it, but its real. I will forever be grateful for having the opportunity to do what I love for so many years, we climbed through the mud to get here , we broke barriers , we cried,  we laughed , we broke cycles , we broke records, we fell, but got the fuck back up, we lost some & double down and won the rest, we did what they said couldn’t be done, and I say we because with my family, my supporters, & my Almighty , we built this chapter of the story together. I will forever love this game, and it’s a blessing to know the game loved me, real shit. I appreciate & thank everyone who played a role in my career. Every organization & coach I was blessed to play for, I am forever grateful for the opportunity’s & memories. My teammates , my brothers, I thank you, we had a fucking ball.  It was a honor to take the field with you all, we left our stain out there together. To every coach that played a part in molding me into the athlete that I am, you’ll never be forgotten. Coach Allen, Coach Gibby, Coach Fisher, Zim, Hugh, PG it was a honor to play for some of the best to do it. Primetime thank you for your love & knowledge brother, Jerry Jones thank you for teaching me the business side of this game, Dave my brother you know what it is for life. Coach Lewis &  Mr.Brown there will never be enough words to express how much love I got for you guys. Each of you, got to know the real me, you allowed me to be me , on my good days & bad, you had my back. You all showed me and my family, that love & loyalty does exist in this business ,

A post shared by Adam Jones (@realpacman24) on

First off, I think everybody agrees Pacman had a solid career during his playing days for the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals, and briefly the Broncos. He also made north of $39 million during his career. That’s not bad at all.

However, I don’t think the former star defensive back is done with the NFL. I think the league is done with him. He’s 35 years old and coming off a recent arrest at casino in Indiana. Was there any team actually interested in signing him?

I highly-doubt it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Jones (@realpacman24) on

He might have had a very impressive run in the NFL and made it a hell of a lot longer than most players. He entered the league nearly a decade and a half ago and is hanging it up in the summer of 2019. There’s no question that’s an impressive career.

However, he’ll always be remembered as a player plagued by issues and being a bit dirty. Pacman once got suspended for an entire season for his off-the-field conduct! That’s incredibly rare in the NFL.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Jones (@realpacman24) on

If he saved his money, then he should be fine for a long time. No matter what happens, Pacman Jones will always be remembered as a character in the history of the NFL.

Tags : adam jones cincinnati bengals national football league
