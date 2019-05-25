MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Asks Beto: ‘What Can We Do Better’ To Cover Your Campaign

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace told Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke Friday to “play media critic” and tell her how she and other journalists can do a better job covering his campaign.

O’Rourke responded with laughter as Wallace said, “Don’t hold back.”

The candidate said it was “a good question” but suggested “It is what it is.”

O’Rourke then accused the media of asking him superficial questions and not being duly attentive at this town hall meetings.

“We have an incredibly powerful town hall meeting, 10 or 12 amazing questions, people sharing their own stories, their testimonials and afterwards there’ll be members of the media who are there, especially the national media, who will ask me, you know, a horse race question,” he said. (RELATED: Get Ready For The Beto O’Rourke Reboot)

He said reporters might also ask him about “some kind of sensational dynamic going on that does not connect to the lives of people who we all just had a chance to listen to.”

O’Rourke suggested what does connect with his audience are questions like “How do I ensure that I can take care of myself and fill this prescription?”

Another issue that is apparently of concern to his supporters is “How do we confront climate change before it’s too late?”

O’Rourke has claimed that the world only has a decade to solve climate change before catastrophe results. He released a $5 trillion plan last month to address the issue.

The former congressman claimed, “It’s very infrequent that I’m asked about one of these issues — present company excluded — by members of the media, especially on the ground and on the trail.” (RELATED: Trump: ‘What The Hell Happened To Beto?’)

After Wallace listened intently to O’Rourke’s criticism, she offered him some “free advice,” telling him to buttonhole the MSNBC reporter covering O’Rourke’s campaign and “tell him what’s on your mind. If you don’t like the coverage you can change it.”

