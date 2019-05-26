Michigan Releases Awesome Video For New Basketball Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan recently dropped an awesome video for basketball coach Juwan Howard.

Howard was hired a few days ago to take over the Wolverines after John Beilein bolted for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Howard was previously been an assistant with the Miami Heat, but he really made a name for himself as a member of the Fab Five back during his days at Michigan. (RELATED: Michigan Hires Juwan Howard As The New Basketball Head Coach)

The video released by the team brings back tons of awesome moments from those historic college teams. Give it a watch below.

I have no idea if Howard will be a success at Michigan or not, but it’d be awesome if it all worked out. He’s a legend among Wolverines fan, and he’s one of the greatest players in program history.

It’d be straight out of a movie if he returned to his alma mater to lead them to a title after failing to do so during his playing days. He got right to the cusp with the Fab Five, but never got the job done.

Now, he’ll get another shot as the head coach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Men’s Basketball (@umichbball) on May 24, 2019 at 8:54am PDT

What I do know for sure is this trend of NBA players becoming coaches is going to become a fascinating trend to watch.

Penny Hardaway and Mike Bibby are at Memphis, Jerry Stackhouse is at Vanderbilt and now Howard is back home with the Wolverines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Men’s Basketball (@umichbball) on May 24, 2019 at 6:33am PDT

Only time will tell of Howard can get the job done, but I’d be optimistic if I were a Wolverines fan. He knows his basketball, he’ll be able to recruit and he’s got the support of the entire school. That’s one hell of a strong way to get started.

