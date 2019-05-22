REPORT: Michigan Hires Juwan Howard As Head Coach

Michigan hired Juwan Howard as its new head basketball coach Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The move comes more than a month after the shocking departure of former head coach Jon Beilein, who took the head coaching job with the Cleveland Cavaliers after a dozen years at the school. The hiring of Howard reunites a member of the famed “Fab Five,” with the Maize and Blue. (RELATED: Juwan Howard Favored To Be Michigan’s Next Basketball Coach)

Howard helped lead the Wolverines to multiple Final Four’s as a player, and went on to play nearly two decades in the NBA. (RELATED: Here Are The Championship Odds For Each Final Four Team)

Howard served as an assistant coach for the Miami Heat over the past six seasons, but has zero head coaching experience.

Howard has tough shoes to fill replacing Beilein, but it’s unlikely Michigan would have been able to hire an established coach this late in the offseason.

