REPORT: Michigan Hires Juwan Howard As Head Coach

William Davis | Contributor

Michigan hired Juwan Howard as its new head basketball coach Wednesday, according to multiple reports.


The move comes more than a month after the shocking departure of former head coach Jon Beilein, who took the head coaching job with the Cleveland Cavaliers after a dozen years at the school. The hiring of Howard reunites a member of the famed “Fab Five,” with the Maize and Blue. (RELATED: Juwan Howard Favored To Be Michigan’s Next Basketball Coach)

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines cuts down the net after the Wolverines 58-54 victory against the Florida State Seminoles in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional Final at Staples Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Howard helped lead the Wolverines to multiple Final Four’s as a player, and went on to play nearly two decades in the NBA. (RELATED: Here Are The Championship Odds For Each Final Four Team)

Howard served as an assistant coach for the Miami Heat over the past six seasons, but has zero head coaching experience.

Howard has tough shoes to fill replacing Beilein, but it’s unlikely Michigan would have been able to hire an established coach this late in the offseason.

