2020 Democrats Featured In Video Together Honoring Memorial Day

A group of Democrats running for president in 2020 were featured in a video together to honor memorial day Monday.

In the video, organized by the VoteVets PAC and posted on Twitter, the 2020 candidates told stories of veterans. The PAC said they asked Democrats to send in videos about the meaning of memorial day and to tell the stories of those killed serving.

WATCH:

We asked Dem presidential candidates to honor the true meaning of today. Here is what they sent. We thank them all, and remember all those we lost in war. Thanks to @NowThisNews for their help with this! pic.twitter.com/WaJs4jhs0y — VoteVets (@votevets) May 27, 2019

The 2020 candidates featured in the video included, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Massachusets Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Massachusets Rep. Seth Moulton, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Florida Rep. Eric Swalwell, Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, author Marianne Williamson and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The many Democratic candidates featured in the video hope to take on President Donald Trump in 2020, although the current frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, was not in the video. (RELATED: Which Democrat Can Beat Donald Trump In 2020?)

Vice President Mike Pence paid tribute to fallen members of the military at Arlington National Cemetery Monday, as Trump is in Japan.

