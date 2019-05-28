Service Members Wear ‘Make Aircrew Great Again’ Patch And Many Aren’t Happy

American service members stationed onboard the USS Wasp sent reporters into a frenzy Monday over morale patches bearing the slogan “Make Aircrew Great Again.”

The patches, in addition to the slogan, features the face of a blonde man who bears a loose resemblance to President Donald Trump. They were spotted and highlighted by a number of journalists and Trump critics who covered the president’s visit — first lady at his side — with troops onboard the USS Wasp in Japan.

While Navy veteran Malcolm Nance was correct in referring to the patch as a “novelty” item, his use of the word “unauthorized” was misleading at best. “Morale patches,” worn by many units across all branches of service, are worn at the discretion of the unit’s commander. So while they are not officially sanctioned or “authorized” by the U.S. Navy or the Department of Defense, they are often permitted by the unit’s commander.

This particular morale patch has been in use for at least two years — and has appeared in photographs posted by the DoD’s official Twitter account. (RELATED: Dan Crenshaw Remembers His Fallen Brothers In Powerful Tribute)

In this U.S. Navy handout, Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Nicholas Glass, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 aboard to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), prepares a resident for evacuation following the landfall of Hurricane Maria on September 28, 2017. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Taylor King/U.S. Navy via Getty Images

Morale patches like this one are often job-specific and may or may not reflect an inside joke, or something similar, among those attached to the unit.

