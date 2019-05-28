Netflix Considers Georgia Boycott If Abortion Bill Goes Into Effect

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos revealed Tuesday that the company will consider ending its business in the state of Georgia should their recent law restricting abortion go into effect.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a “heartbeat bill” into law earlier this month that forbids an abortion after a heartbeat is detected. The bill (HB 481) would not apply in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life was in danger, but a woman would need to file a police report in order to get an abortion in the case of rape or incest.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Sarandos said in a statement first published by Variety. “Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Actress Alyssa Milano, who is currently filming her Netflix comedy “Insatiable” in Atlanta, has threatened to boycott the state and film elsewhere in the event the bill goes into effect. She and more than 100 other actors signed a letter opposing the bill in March. (RELATED: Supreme Court Legalized Abortion 46 Years Ago. Here’s A Look At Abortion Across The US)

Georgia has become one of a handful of states that have passed restrictive abortion laws with some having been passed with the intent of trying to get Roe v. Wade overturned.

