Tua Tagovailoa Says He Hasn’t ‘Had Any Talks’ About Going To The NFL

Alabama superstar quarterback Tua Tagovailoa apparently hasn’t given the NFL a second of thought.

The dual-threat lefty is widely believed to be the likely number one overall pick in the 2020 draft, but he’s not spending a lot of time focusing on it.

“Haven’t had any talks about it. Just looking forward to this upcoming season, and hopefully, goes plans out the way we want it to go,” Tua told 247Sports when at The QB Retreat this past weekend when discussing his possible NFL future. (RELATED: Oddsmakers Set The Line At 5.5 More Seasons Until Nick Saban Retires)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA (@tuamaann_) on May 8, 2019 at 9:53am PDT

I’m not going to call Tua a liar, but I find it hard to believe he’s somehow managed to completely avoid all the chatter of the NFL.

It’s been going on for well over a year at this point. At some point, you’d have to think a conversation was had with somebody about going to the highest level of pro football.

Of course, maybe getting curb stomped by Clemson in the national title game last season is taking up so much space in Tua’s head that he doesn’t have time to think about anything else.

They got trounced in epic fashion. Behind the golden arm of Trevor Lawrence, the Crimson Tide got obliterated by the Tigers.

Either way, Tua is going to be an extremely high draft pick, and will likely go number one. At some point, he’s going to have to decide what he wants to do down the road because he stands to make a ton of money.

