Ariana Grande Postpones ‘Sweetener World Tour’ Because Of Allergic Reaction

Pop singer Ariana Grande announced Tuesday that she was postponing her “Sweetener World Tour” due to illness.

The “Sweetener” singer originally announced she was postponing the May 28 and May 29 concerts until November 24 and 25 in Tampa, according to a report published by Variety.

“I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow. I’m so beyond devastated. I will make this up to you, I promise. Please forgive me. I love you and I will be back and better than ever as soon as possible. Love you,” Grande wrote on her Instagram stories.

She updated fans on her condition Wednesday on Instagram claiming she had an allergic reaction to tomatoes. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Officially Achieves Something Not Seen Since The Beatles In ’64)

“Update: we discovered ….. that ….. I had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed. still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress!” Grande shared.

“Thank u [sic] all for your love and understanding. Can’t wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November,” she added.

Grande noted at the end of her post that “there is nothing more unfair than an italian woman developing an allergy to tomatoes in her mid twenties.”