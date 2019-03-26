Ariana Grande Chokes Up While Singing About Mac Miller During ‘Sweetener’ Tour

Ariana Grande choked up during her tour performance Monday in Washington, D.C.

Monday was the six-year anniversary of the release of “The Way, a song collaboration between Grande and ex-boyfriend and rapper Mac Miller. Miller passed away after an accidental drug overdose in September of 2018.

In videos from the show last night, Grande is seen getting emotional during her performance of her hit song “thank u, next” which includes references to Miller. She choked up saying Miller’s name.

ariana cried during ‘thank u, next’ and i’ve never wanted to hug her as much as i did in that moment 🙁 pic.twitter.com/RUZ6KuFsAX — nora (@diornasa) March 26, 2019

In another clip she stops singing for a second, but recovers and goes back dancing like the queen she is. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Officially Achieves Something Not Done By The Beatles Since ’64)

mood is ariana grande getting emotional during thank u next and then twerking momentarily after ????pic.twitter.com/il2cP7usEe — ‎ㅤㅤㅤً (@sweetenersource) March 19, 2019

Grande took to Twitter to apologize to fans after the show. She shared a video of her performance writing, “Thanks for accepting my humanness. It’s super emo and difficult singing some of these songs. But you make me smile.”

She continued, “I look like Penny Pingleton here. I love u and thanks. I feel your warmth up there and it helps and is greatly appreciated.”

thanks for accepting my humanness. it’s super emo and difficult singing some of these songs. but you make me smile. i look like penny pingleton here. i love u and thanks. i feel your warmth up there and it helps and is greatly appreciated. ???? pic.twitter.com/XzOL07kD66 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 26, 2019

Grande has had a really rough year due to her break up with Miller and then his death shortly after. She also had a whirlwind romance with comedian Pete Davidson that ended with a broken engagement.

It’s honestly amazing she is even performing on tour at all right now.