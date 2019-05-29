Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Are Taking Wedding Planning Slow Because They’re ‘Pretty Busy’

Pop singer Jennifer Lopez revealed that she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez are taking their time planning their wedding.

Lopez claimed she and Rodriguez are going slowly with planning their wedding in light of how busy they are, according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s going good,” she said about wedding planning. “I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are [taking it slow].”

“There’s no rush. We really see this as something that’s gonna be forever, and we’re gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed,” Lopez added. (RELATED: Photo Of Alex Rodriguez On The Toilet Goes Viral, Legal Team Searching For Photographer)

The “Jenny From The Block” singer has been looking at everything from wedding venues to wedding dresses since Rodriguez proposed to her back in March, she told ET’s Nancy O’Dell, but only when she has time.

“Most of the time, I’m working,” Lopez noted.

Lopez has been rehearsing for her upcoming tour “It’s My Party” beginning on June 7. The singer revealed she’s been practicing for the tour for 10-12 hours every day.

“It’s going to be a concert tour, but my aim is to make it feel like an intimate party as well,” she shared about the tour. “We’re all celebrating together. We’re dancing, we’re singing, we’re having a good time. I want to create a different atmosphere than normal just watch me do my thing. I want it to be interactive.”

“This year’s a really big year for me,” Lopez added. “I was like, ‘We could all be together. We can have like, a special moment, and I can share that with my fans.'”