Dems Complain That Secret Service Moved Transgender Rally — It’s Because A Man Set Himself On Fire

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) complained that the Secret Service moved a transgender rally near the White House, saying they were trying to take away First Amendment rights, when actually a man set himself on fire.

In a video posted on Twitter, a person engulfed in flames is seen near the White House, with Secret Service vehicles approaching the scene. The Secret Service sent out a tweet shortly after saying, “a man lit himself on fire” and that the National Park Service and U.S. Park Police are on the scene “rendering first aid.”

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019

The right to peaceably assemble is protected under the First Amendment → Squashing this rally is beyond the pale. #ProtectTransHealthhttps://t.co/PhYTQHA6zY — DCCC (@dccc) May 29, 2019

WATCH (Warning, Graphic):

This comes just months after a month after a man riding a scooter lit himself on fire outside of the White House. (RELATED:Man Lit Himself On Fire Outside Of White House)

(This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is available.)

