Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Continue To Plummet

MSNBC prime time anchor Rachel Maddow’s ratings continued to plummet in May, maintaining a trend that has continued every month in 2019.

Maddow’s show, which has dedicated years to intensive coverage surrounding the Mueller investigation, averaged 2,608,000 viewers per night with 410,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic in May, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Her show came in third for cable news behind Fox News prime time hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. Hannity’s average audience was 3,138,000, with Carlson’s coming in at 2,761,000. The Five and The Ingraham Angle rounded out the top five. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Plummet To Yearly Low)

Maddow peaked in January this year, where she averaged 3.3 million viewers. That number dipped to 3.1 million in February and again to 2.9 million in March. Her March coverage included the beginning to the end of the Mueller probe, when his office submitted his report to Attorney General William Barr. (RELATED: Rachel Maddow Spends Opening Segment About Mueller Report On Verge Of Tears)

As the investigation went public, Maddow’s numbers continued to crater. In April, her show averaged an audience of 2,630,000 people. Barr released a redacted version of the Mueller report last month, where he revealed that there was no evidence that the Trump campaign conspired with Russian officials to win the 2016 presidential election.

