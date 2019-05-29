Michigan Is Favored In Every Single Regular Season Football Game In 2019

The Michigan Wolverines are favored by oddsmakers to have a perfect regular season.

Jim Harbaugh’s squad is favored in every single regular season game by BetOnline.ag, according to MaizenBrew.com.

Some notable lines include -4.5 against Penn State and -3 against OSU. Considering how the Buckeyes murdered their souls last season, I’m not really sure why the Wolverines are favored, but the world is a crazy place. (RELATED: Michigan Assistant Chris Patridge Rips Coaches Who Left For Ohio State)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shea Patterson (@spatt_20) on Mar 18, 2019 at 9:27pm PDT

Here’s some free advice for everybody out there listening right now. Do not bet on the Wolverines going undefeated. Until Jim Harbaugh actually manages to win something, I don’t trust them at all.

How many times have we heard about how great Michigan will be? How many times have we heard it’s their year? Too many times to count, and it never works out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shea Patterson (@spatt_20) on Oct 21, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT

The Wolverines have some serious talent. Quarterback Shea Patterson is one of the best in the country, but I’m not buying into an ounce of hype at the moment.

I’m just not doing it. You can call me crazy, but I’d just encourage you all to watch the tape from last year before you start lobbing accusations about me being insane.

Until Michigan wins the B1G, a major bowl game or makes the playoff, I’m not going to believe for a second they’re capable of running the gauntlet to an undefeated record.

You’d have to be out of your mind to believe that. Save all the hype about Jim Harbaugh. That should have come to an end about three years.

This is the Big 10 we’re talking about. Nothing is handed out for free. Everything is earned, and the Wolverines haven’t earned anything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on May 28, 2019 at 11:55am PDT

Week one truly can’t get here soon enough. It’s going to be epic.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter