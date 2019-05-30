Man Who Set Himself On Fire Outside The White House Dies From Injuries

The man who lit himself on fire near the White House on Wednesday succumbed to his injuries, the U.S. Park Police said Thursday.

Arnav Gupta, 33, was on the Ellipse near Pennsylvania Avenue when he reportedly lit his jacket on fire, which abruptly erupted into a fireball. The Washington, D.C., Fire Department and Secret Service immediately responded and rendered first aid. After the flames were extinguished, Gupta was rushed to a local hospital, according to the U.S. Park Police.

The Park Police released a statement Thursday morning confirming Gupta had died of his injuries on the evening of the incident.

Gupta, a resident of Bethesda, was reported missing hours before he was discovered on fire. He was last seen by his family. (RELATED: Democrats Complain That Secret Service Moved Transgender Rally — It’s Because A Man Set Himself On Fire)

“Gupta is described as an Indian male who is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, a mustache, and wears glasses,” the Montgomery County Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Police are concerned for Gupta’s physical and emotional welfare.”

A motive for setting himself on fire has not yet been revealed.

This story is developing and will be updated.

