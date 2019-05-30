Nick Saban ‘Didn’t See’ Bran Winning ‘Game Of Thrones,’ Doesn’t Sound Pleased With The Ending

Alabama football coach Nick Saban didn’t sound like a massive fan of the “Game of Thrones” season finale in some recent comments.

As you all know, the ending of “GoT” was a disgrace and a slap in the face to fans everywhere. Bran took over the kingdom, and Saban wasn’t too impressed. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

“I was just upset that I didn’t see it coming. He didn’t have a real leadership role the entire show,” Saban told the media about the ending, according to Peter Burns Wednesday.

“I was just upset that I didn’t see it coming, he didn’t have a real leadership role the entire show – Nick Saban on Bran taking over the 6 Kingdoms at the end of Game of Thrones. #SECThisMorning — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) May 29, 2019

You know we’re living in wild times with enraged fans when Saban and I end up on the same page, which pretty much never happens.

The people behind “Game of Thrones” royally screwed up when the kings of the SEC and the titans of the Big Ten unite in our shared disappointment and frustration with the ending. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Series Finale ‘The Iron Throne’ Is A Massive Disappointment)

Saban is also 100% correct. Bran sat around in a wheelchair doing nothing for six episodes and then just becomes king. It’s so insanely stupid that I’m not sure I’ll ever get over it.

Literally anything would have been better. Everybody dying would have been better. I honestly can’t put into words just how bad the “GoT” ending was for fans around the world.

As a regular man of the working class, I’m used to disappointment, but nothing has ever shook me more than “Thrones” going down in flames.

Let’s also not forget Arya becoming Dora the Explorer. What a wildly stupid plot decision.

Congrats, HBO! You got me to agree with Aaron Rodgers and Nick Saban on something.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter