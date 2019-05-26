Women Got 22% Of Lines In Final ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season

Women didn’t have a ton of speaking time in the final “Game of Thrones” season.

According to a study from Ceretai, women got 22% of the lines in the final season, and I’m not really sure why that’s an issue at all.

After all, there are only a few female characters. There’s Daenerys, Cersei, Arya and Sansa. Sansa and Cersei were missing for large portions of the season, Dany died early in the finale and Arya was really the only one constantly around other than Dany in the first five episodes. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

I don’t think this is some gigantic conspiracy from the “Game of Thrones” producers and writers. After all, this was really supposed to be the story of Jon and then there was always Tyrion yapping away.

It’s also worth pointing out that every other single season had female dialogue some where in the 20s as well, except for season seven. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Series Finale ‘The Iron Throne’ Is A Massive Disappointment)

Of all the things to criticize from the final season, the amount of female talking certainly wasn’t one of them. That much is for sure.

How about we spend more time focusing on the atrocious ending and a hell of a lot less time focusing on whether or not Daenerys had enough lines.

I don’t care who says what as long as it’s good, and this season absolutely ended in a disgraceful fashion.

If you’re honestly wasting your time debating how many lines female characters got in the final season, then you’re a loser. It’s that simple.

Let’s unite about complaining about the ending instead of nitpicking other stupid things.

