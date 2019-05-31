Georgia Will Sell Beer At Football Games For Those Who Donate $25,000

The Georgia Bulldogs will sell beer during football games, but there are some serious restrictions.

According to Darren Rovell Thursday, only people who donate $25,000 over five years will be allowed to purchase beer. The dumb restrictions don’t end there. The beer must be drank in a special area and can’t be brought to an individual seat!

Georgia will be selling beer at its football stadium this season. The only people eligible are donors who donate $25,000 over five years. Beer has to be consumed in special area and cannot be brought back to their seats. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 30, 2019

As the face of the blue-collar man and working class in America, I can’t even begin to tell you how stupid this is.

SEC country is supposed to be all about the common man. It’s supposed to be about the man who works 40 hours a week getting his hands dirty to feed his family and then supports his squad on Saturdays in the fall.

Having to spend $25,000 to get a beer is about as far away from the common man as you can get. What the hell is Georgia thinking?

While I usually applaud programs for selling alcohol (it should happen everywhere), I can’t applaud something like this. I just can’t. (RELATED: Indiana Announces It Will Start Selling Alcohol During Football Games)

If the average guy at the game can’t get a beer, then nobody should have a beer. Football is a dirty and gritty sport with dirty and gritty fans who pride themselves on their blue-collar roots.

There’s nothing wrong with rich boosters, but there is absolutely something wrong when you need to spend $25,000 to get yourself a gold brew at a Bulldogs game.

In solidarity with all the other common working class fans out there, I will not be attending any Georgia Bulldogs games this year.

I won’t step a foot into the stadium until everybody can drink beer, whether they’re worth $1 or $1 billion. Am I hero for taking this stance?

That’s something the history books will have to decide.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter