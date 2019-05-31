Kim Kardashian Visits America’s Most Notorious Prison In Effort To Save Inmate On Death Row
Reality star Kim Kardashian reportedly visited one of the most notorious prisons in California on Thursday with one goal in mind.
Kardashian, 38, spent two hours inside the San Quentin State Prison as part of her continued effort to have convicted murderer Kevin Cooper released from prison, according to a report published by TMZ.
Cooper, 61, was convicted of four murders back in 1985 and was sentenced to death row. Since then the law relating to the legality of execution in California has changed multiple times. Cooper currently will not be executed due to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to have all executions suspended as long as he is in office.
Advocates for Cooper have requested the DNA found on a shirt Cooper claimed he never wore should be tested again. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Supports Halting The Use Of The Death Penalty In California)
The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star publicly revealed she was involved in Cooper’s case last October when she tweeted at then-Gov. Jerry Brown.
“Governor Brown, can you please test the DNA of Kevin Cooper?” Kardashian tweeted at the time.
Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️
Since then, Brown ordered testing to be done and Newsom ordered additional testing as well. The results have not been revealed.
The visit to the California prison comes after Kardashian publicly announced she was studying law to help her further her mission to work on prison reform.
Kardashian first began her work on prison reform in 2018, when she met with President Donald Trump in an attempt to grant Alice Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender, clemency. Trump officially granted Johnson clemency in June of 2018.
After her work with Johnson, Kardashian teamed up with lawyers and advocates in a national bipartisan advocacy group to further push criminal justice reform. By the end of 2018, Trump had signed the “First Step Act” into law, allowing non-violent drug offenders to receive reduced prison sentences.
CNN commentator Van Jones, who worked with both Kardashian and Trump on the “First Step Act,” praised Trump‘s dedication to criminal justice reform.