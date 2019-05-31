Kim Kardashian Visits America’s Most Notorious Prison In Effort To Save Inmate On Death Row

Reality star Kim Kardashian reportedly visited one of the most notorious prisons in California on Thursday with one goal in mind.

Kardashian, 38, spent two hours inside the San Quentin State Prison as part of her continued effort to have convicted murderer Kevin Cooper released from prison, according to a report published by TMZ.

Kim Kardashian Spends Day At San Quentin’s Death Row to Visit Kevin Cooper | TMZ NEWSROOM pic.twitter.com/Y9Uqk4rXf2 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 31, 2019

Cooper, 61, was convicted of four murders back in 1985 and was sentenced to death row. Since then the law relating to the legality of execution in California has changed multiple times. Cooper currently will not be executed due to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to have all executions suspended as long as he is in office.

Advocates for Cooper have requested the DNA found on a shirt Cooper claimed he never wore should be tested again. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Supports Halting The Use Of The Death Penalty In California)

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star publicly revealed she was involved in Cooper’s case last October when she tweeted at then-Gov. Jerry Brown.

“Governor Brown, can you please test the DNA of Kevin Cooper?” Kardashian tweeted at the time.

Since then, Brown ordered testing to be done and Newsom ordered additional testing as well. The results have not been revealed.

The visit to the California prison comes after Kardashian publicly announced she was studying law to help her further her mission to work on prison reform.

Kardashian first began her work on prison reform in 2018, when she met with President Donald Trump in an attempt to grant Alice Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender, clemency. Trump officially granted Johnson clemency in June of 2018.

After her work with Johnson, Kardashian teamed up with lawyers and advocates in a national bipartisan advocacy group to further push criminal justice reform. By the end of 2018, Trump had signed the “First Step Act” into law, allowing non-violent drug offenders to receive reduced prison sentences.

CNN commentator Van Jones, who worked with both Kardashian and Trump on the “First Step Act,” praised Trump‘s dedication to criminal justice reform.

“We’ve got to give Trump credit where credit is due,” Jones said. “He did fight hard to pass the bill and he made it possible for other Republicans to also be in the pro-criminal justice camp.”