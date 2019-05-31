Sean Spicer Creates ‘The Spice Is Right’ Team To Raise Money For Pancreatic Cancer

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer may not have huge fans in the Washington Press Corps who sparred with him when he worked for President Donald Trump. But he is spending his time away from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in a way that is free of vitriol — he’s raising money to find a cure for pancreatic cancer, the disease that killed his father in 2016, just after Trump became president.

So while he was growling at reporters over Inauguration crowd size, he was likely enduring one of the hardest times in his life. (Not excusing, just reporting.) Spicer has since expressed regret about that first cantankerous interaction with White House reporters. (RELATED: April Ryan Stalks Sean Spicer With A Video Camera)

“Right before the 2016 presidential election, my father, Michael Spicer, was in his third year of his fight with pancreatic cancer,” he wrote in a plea to raise funds for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. “Emotionally, I was pulled in two directions – excitement at the possibility of a great professional achievement, and deep anxiety over my father’s illness.”

Spicer’s team goal is $5,000. So far they’ve raised $810.

He also strongly believes that Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen, is a liar. (RELATED: Spicer Says Dems Want People To Believe Michael Cohen)

But let’s get back to good causes.

“Being able to share my experiences at the White House with my family was one of my favorite parts of my time there, and I never got to do that with my father,” Spicer added in his request for funds.

Next weekend, the former White House press secretary and his family will walk a PurpleStride 5K in honor of his father. His team is appropriately called “The Spice is Right.”

He invites anyone who wants to come out and walk with his team. The run/walk begins next Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C.

Just probably show some discretion and save your political critiques for another time.