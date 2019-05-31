Florida Women Take Turns Twerking And Shoplifting Through Aisles Of Clothing Store

Pembroke Pines police released security footage, Thursday, capturing two women twerking as they were shop lifting at the Madrag clothing store in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Pembroke Pines police are still working to identify the women who reportedly stole over $300 worth of merchandise from the Madrag clothing store on April 26, according to CBS4 Miami. (RELATED: Buzzfeed Reporter [DOES NOT] Twerk For Justice [VIDEO] )

Security cameras show the two women dancing and twerking as they grab clothing items off racks, then putting them into their bags.

Police are looking to identify a pair of shoplifters that were caught on camera — one who was twerking. https://t.co/JTpaVCucnQ — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) May 31, 2019

It is unclear whether the women were twerking as an intended distraction so that they could get away with shoplifting, or if it was merely an impulsive behavior, the Sun Sentinel says.

Police are describing one of the suspects as “a heavy-set black female with short black hair” and several tattoos, and the second suspect as a “medium-set black female with long black hair,” according to NBC6 Miami.

