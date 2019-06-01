Gov. Newsom Welcomes Women To Have Their Abortions In California

David Krayden | Ottawa Bureau Chief

California is open for abortions — whether you live in the state or not.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that anyone in the United States is welcome to come to his state and get an abortion — and taxpayer dollars might even pay for it, the Fresno Bee reported. Newsom was reacting to the increasing pushback against abortion from other states where the practice is not considered just another routine medical procedure.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom elected governor of California

California Democratic Gavin Newsom speaks after being elected governor of the state during an election night party in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake.

Newsom is even encouraging film companies that don’t want to work in pro-life states to bring their business to California where abortion on demand is the political status quo. (RELATED: Democratic Senator Asks 8th Grade-Students If Government Should Be Taking Away Their Abortion Rights)

The California governor also joined governors from Oregon and Washington in sending a letter to all governors to maintain the legality of abortion through legislation.

“We’ve been battling an escalating attack on the freedom of women and families to determine their futures,” the governors wrote. “Newly enacted and clearly unconstitutional laws in a handful of states compel our states to act now to reaffirm longstanding commitments to safeguard the fundamental rights of women.”

Newsom went further, issuing a proclamation Friday that invited women to come to California for an abortion and reminded them that the state allows taxpayer dollars to be used to fund the procedure. (RELATED: Why Are So Many Democrats Supporting Or Quiet On Late-Term Abortion? They Owe A Lot To Planned Parenthood)

“California will continue to uphold women’s equality and liberty by protecting their reproductive freedom, educating Californians about their rights to reproductive freedom, welcoming women to California to fully exercise their reproductive rights, and acting as a model for other states that want to ensure full reproductive freedom for women,” Newsom promised.
Pro-life and pro-choice protesters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court waiting for the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra case, which remains pending, in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

States like Alabama, however, are embracing pro-life policies that restrict or prohibit abortions. The “Human Life Protection Act,” which the governor of Alabama signed into law last month, bans all abortion except when the health of the mother is a vital concern. The law has proven to be a lightning rod for Democrats.

Democrats like Newsom continue to push for fewer restrictions to abortion. House Democrats are demanding the repeal of the Hyde Amendment that prohibits taxpayer funding of most abortions and promoting the restoration of funding for overseas abortions.


Tags : abortion california gavin newsom pro life movement
