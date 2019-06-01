Gov. Newsom Welcomes Women To Have Their Abortions In California

California is open for abortions — whether you live in the state or not.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that anyone in the United States is welcome to come to his state and get an abortion — and taxpayer dollars might even pay for it, the Fresno Bee reported. Newsom was reacting to the increasing pushback against abortion from other states where the practice is not considered just another routine medical procedure.

Newsom is even encouraging film companies that don't want to work in pro-life states to bring their business to California where abortion on demand is the political status quo.

The California governor also joined governors from Oregon and Washington in sending a letter to all governors to maintain the legality of abortion through legislation.

“We’ve been battling an escalating attack on the freedom of women and families to determine their futures,” the governors wrote. “Newly enacted and clearly unconstitutional laws in a handful of states compel our states to act now to reaffirm longstanding commitments to safeguard the fundamental rights of women.”

Newsom went further, issuing a proclamation Friday that invited women to come to California for an abortion and reminded them that the state allows taxpayer dollars to be used to fund the procedure.

“California will continue to uphold women’s equality and liberty by protecting their reproductive freedom, educating Californians about their rights to reproductive freedom, welcoming women to California to fully exercise their reproductive rights, and acting as a model for other states that want to ensure full reproductive freedom for women,” Newsom promised.