Should Wisconsin Fans Be Worried If Quarterback Graham Mertz Doesn’t Start Right Away?

We’re 90 days away from the start of the football season for the Wisconsin Badgers, and we’re no closer to really knowing if Graham Mertz will start against South Florida.

The freshman phenom quarterback is the most hyped freshman in program history. Outside of Russell Wilson, who transferred in from North Carolina State, he might be the most hyped football player in program history before ever even playing a down. (RELATED: Will Jack Coan Or Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers?)

View this post on Instagram 90 days… #FunZone A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Jun 1, 2019 at 11:02am PDT

Everybody wants to know whether or not he’ll be the starter when we open against USF or if Jack Coan will do enough to hold him off. After all, Mertz was the number one QB recruit in the country.

That’s more than enough to get people excited, but I’m here to tell you there’s no reason to panic if he doesn’t take the first snaps against the Bulls August 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Apr 5, 2019 at 11:44am PDT

Picking up the college game is incredibly tough. We’re talking about playing against teenagers, some of whom aren’t even old enough to drive, to playing against young men who have spent years in college conditioning and strength programs.

It’s not an easy transition, and it’s okay if Mertz takes a little time to ease his way into the situation. Am I hoping he balls out immediately?

Of course. I want the young star to be airing it all over the Bulls when I’m watching in Vegas. However, the reality of the situation is Coan has more experience and Paul Chryst might ride with him to start. Clemson didn’t start Trevor Lawrence until week five, and they went on to win the national title.

There’s no need to rush a young man. If Mertz is the better man, then he’ll play right away. He is probably already much more physically gifted than Coan, but again, the transition to major college football isn’t easy.

There is literally no need to panic at all if Mertz doesn’t start week one. Trust Chryst and we’ll see the superstar recruit when it’s his time. There’s no need to rush.