Paul Chryst Won’t Give Any Clues To Who Will Be Wisconsin’s Starting Quarterback

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst doesn’t seem eager to name a starting quarterback anytime soon.

The head coach said he liked what junior Jack Coan has done so far in spring, and that the guys as whole were taking it all in well. Outside of that, he didn’t seem interested at all in giving specifics.

“We’re going to have a starting quarterback when we play our first game. When we get to that, just want them to keep growing,” Chryst said in a video posted by the team Tuesday.

“You go into fall camp trying to get an idea, map it and then you see how camp goes … you always have a plan going in and then you’re ready to adjust it accordingly,” he added. (RELATED: Graham Mertz Leads Only Touchdown Drive During Wisconsin Practice, Addresses The Media Afterwards)

You can watch Chryst’s full comments below:

The fact Chryst won’t say much other than some minor compliments all the way around is because he probably knows freshman phenom Graham Mertz is going to be the man when we take the field at the end of August against South Florida.

As we already know, he’s the only QB on the roster with multiple touchdown drives through three scrimmages. If that doesn’t sum it up for you, then I don’t know what will.

It’s time to get the ball rolling on Mertz under center and we’ll see what happens. The only way I don’t want him on the field week one against the Bulls is if it’s clear and obvious he’s not ready.

Judging from everything we’ve heard coming out of practice, he seems like he’s doing very well.

We’re 129 days out from the opener, and I can’t wait. You can almost feel the electricity in the air. It’s going to be one hell of a fun time.