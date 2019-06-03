Alex Rodriguez Is Reportedly Now Investing In Blinds After Photo Of Him On Toilet Goes Viral

Former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez has been making plans to make sure no one ever can snap a photo of him on the toilet again.

Rodriguez, 43, revealed he is not pursuing legal action against the person who took a photo of him on the toilet earlier last month when he appeared Monday on Fox 5’s “Good Day New York,” according to a report published by Page Six.

A-Rod’s viral toilet pic could land hedge fund in hot water https://t.co/SmJ8ijJD8C pic.twitter.com/2euKMyfP6G — Page Six (@PageSix) May 17, 2019

“I’m certainly not suing,” Rodriguez said. “The one thing is, I actually do my best thinking there! I wasn’t ready for the picture. It is what it is … I have to invest in some good blinds, and I think I am.” (RELATED: Photo Of Alex Rodriguez On The Toilet Goes Viral, Legal Team Searching For Photographer)

As previously reported, a photo of the baseball player sitting on the toilet taken through his NYC apartment window went viral last month. Even though Rodriguez doesn’t plan to sue, he said they are still investigating to find out who the photo originated with.

“It’s really a weird thing,” he added. “I’m happier that it was me [rather than] my better half or one of the children.”

I’m also glad it wasn’t his or Jennifer Lopez’s children, but this could easily have been fixed if they had some blinds hanging up in the bathroom. I mean, who has a bathroom window that isn’t at least made out of the cloudy glass? We all know they can afford $20 blinds in their $17.5 million apartment.