Conor McGregor Challenges Floyd Mayweather To Boxing Rematch

David Hookstead | Reporter

Conor McGregor wants to get back in the ring with Floyd Mayweather.

Late Saturday night, the Irish-born UFC star tweeted that he would “relish another go” against Mayweather and wants a rematch. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Remember when McGregor said he was retired from the UFC and pretty much nobody took him seriously? Well, the fact he’s out here openly challenging Mayweather to another boxing match is proof he’ll fight again if the money is right. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

McGregor might have lost the first bout between the two, but he reportedly scored a payday in the range of $100 million. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

I think anybody would want to get back in the ring for that kind of money.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

The only question at this point is whether or not Mayweather wants to fight again. If I had to lob a guess, I’d say the answer is “yes.”

He’s all about the money, and there would be a boatload to be made if these two put on the gloves again. That’s really all the motivation in the world Mayweather would ever need.

Write him a big enough check, and I promise you the legendary boxer will fight again.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

It should be interesting to see what happens, and I think the chances of a rematch are certainly well above zero.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

Tags : conor mcgregor floyd mayweather twitter ultimate fighting championship
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller