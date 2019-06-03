Conor McGregor Challenges Floyd Mayweather To Boxing Rematch

Conor McGregor wants to get back in the ring with Floyd Mayweather.

Late Saturday night, the Irish-born UFC star tweeted that he would "relish another go" against Mayweather and wants a rematch.

Boxing is great, I am going to relish another go!

I challenge Juan Manuel Mayweather to a rematch.

Under the tutelage of my old club.

We’ll see then mate. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 2, 2019

Remember when McGregor said he was retired from the UFC and pretty much nobody took him seriously? Well, the fact he's out here openly challenging Mayweather to another boxing match is proof he'll fight again if the money is right.

McGregor might have lost the first bout between the two, but he reportedly scored a payday in the range of $100 million.

I think anybody would want to get back in the ring for that kind of money.

The only question at this point is whether or not Mayweather wants to fight again. If I had to lob a guess, I’d say the answer is “yes.”

He’s all about the money, and there would be a boatload to be made if these two put on the gloves again. That’s really all the motivation in the world Mayweather would ever need.

Write him a big enough check, and I promise you the legendary boxer will fight again.

It should be interesting to see what happens, and I think the chances of a rematch are certainly well above zero.

