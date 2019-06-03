Ivanka Shines In Gorgeous White Pleated Dress During UK Trip

Ivanka Trump was quite the vision when she stepped out in a gorgeous white pleated dress Monday during a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London.

The first daughter looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeved jacket and pleated skirt number that went down just past her knees as she joined husband Jared Kushner during the trip to the United Kingdom. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a pretty white hat, belt and taupe colored high heels. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

At one point, Ivanka and her husband were photographed with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, as they looked over items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“It was an incredible honor to meet Her Majesty The Queen, the longest ruling Monarch in British history,” the first daughter tweeted. Thank you for a warm welcome to the United Kingdom.”

It was an incredible honor to meet Her Majesty The Queen, the longest ruling Monarch in British history. Thank you for a warm welcome to the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/IO4ADR6k5z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 3, 2019

“Touring Westminster Abbey after @POTUS and @FLOTUS laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. #USStateVisit,” she added in a follow-up post, along with a great picture from the day.

Touring Westminster Abbey after @POTUS and @FLOTUS laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. #USStateVisit pic.twitter.com/tga4AwTuOy — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 3, 2019

