Biker Miguel Ángel López Hits Fan During Giro d’Italia Race In Italy

Pro biker Miguel Ángel López might want to learn how to relax on the course.

According to TMZ Sports, Lopez attacked a fan for getting in his way during the Giro d'Italia in Italy Saturday.

Following the incident, he apologized and stated, "I'm sorry for what happened. I was full of pure adrenaline. But there needs to be more respect for the cyclists."

You can watch the bizarre exchange below.

Who says cyclists ????????‍ aren’t still on roids? Props to Miguel Angel Lopez for laying down some bike race justice on this idiot fan who got onto the course at the #GiroDeItalia2019 pic.twitter.com/HF2vMMJHtl — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) June 1, 2019

This is a tough look for the fan. I think everybody agrees bikers are just about the weakest athletes on the planet.

The idea of fighting one is downright laughable. Yet, this fan allowed himself to get hit many times and get his hat knocked off. You can’t let it happen!

You have to go full NHL, drop the gloves and start swinging. He’s a biker! He’s not an MMA fighter. Your odds are probably at a coin flip.

What you absolutely don’t do is just stand there and allow a guy who is the size of a twig to smack you around and hit your hat.

Again, bikers aren’t real athletes. They just exercise for a living. If you let that guy beat your butt, then you really shouldn’t show your face in public.

I’m not a violent guy at all, but a line has to be drawn in the sand. If you let a guy like Miguel Ángel López start swinging on you and do nothing, then you need to take a hard look in the mirror. Hate me all you want, but it’s absolutely true.